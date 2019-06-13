Report: NFL investigating Texans for tampering over Caserio

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- The NFL is investigating tampering charges against the Texans after the Patriots accused them of contacting New England director of player personnel Nick Caserio for the Houston general manager job.

ESPN.com reported that New England complained to the league after Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby, a former Patriots chaplain, attended the team's championship ring ceremony at the home of owner Robert Kraft. The Texans fired GM Brian Gaine the next day, less than 18 months after he took over the job.

ESPN.com noted that Easterby and Caserio are represented by the same agent, Bob LaMonte.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Texans have requested permission to interview Caserio for their GM job, but it has not been given, the website said.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL