Report: NFL Investigating Laser Pointed at Tom Brady During AFC Championship

The NFL says they are looking into a report where a laser pointer was flashed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship, reports the Boston Herald.

According to the report, a green dot was seen to be focused on Brady's upper body and face during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Patriots won the game 37–31 in overtime and will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that the league was looking into the laser beam report, but that the laser did not affect the game. A laser can cause damage if it is directed at someone's eyes.

“We’ve had some issues of lasers around the airport, but not at the stadium,” Sgt. Jacob Becchina, spokesman for the Kansas City police department, told the Herald. “We will investigate, though, if we receive a police report."

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

KMBC reports that the beam was spotted on Brady at least three different times during the fourth quarter, including Brady's handoff to Sony Michel with eight minutes left in the game. On the next play, Brady was intercepted by Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen,

The laser was not picked up by CBS, who broadcast the game.