Report: Mets, Astros among several teams in mix for Blue Jays' Stroman

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 24: Marcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Cleveland Indians in the first inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 24, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Marcus Stroman rumblings are heating up and one can only assume that where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the New York Mets are looking at a myriad of scenarios that would culminate in a blockbuster deal sending Noah Syndergaard to the San Diego Padres while acquiring enough of a return to land Stroman from the Blue Jays in a separate deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In this scenario, #Mets would not simply add Stroman from #BlueJays. They would acquire pieces from #Padres as well. #Astros also mounting push for Stroman due to their reluctance to meet NYM’s price for Syndergaard. Other teams also in mix for Jays’ ace. https://t.co/nL0E6MeP9l — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2019

Syndergaard has had a relatively down year after a stellar first four seasons in the big leagues, pitching to a 4.33 ERA in 20 starts after averaging over a run less the last four years. His strikeouts still come at a great clip, but teams are hitting a career-high .258 against him and he’s on pace for a career-worst mark in walks.

It also appears that with the Houston Astros deterred by the Mets’ asking price for Syndergaard, they’ve shifted their attention to acquiring Stroman themselves in an outright deal.

Story continues

Of interest to the Blue Jays, per Rosenthal, is Canadian right-hander Cal Quantrill, who has a 3.76 ERA over 52.2 innings with the Padres.

The 24-year-old from Port Hope, Ont., earned his first-ever Major League victory over the Blue Jays in May, giving up two hits and striking out nine over six innings of work in a 19-4 win.

While mentioning other teams are interested, Rosenthal did not specify them by name.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Sports