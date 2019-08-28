Report: Knicks' RJ Barrett signs multi-year shoe deal with Puma

RJ Barrett becomes the first Canadian basketball player to represent PUMA. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Just a little more than a year after announcing it was getting back into the basketball game, PUMA has now added New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett to the mix.

The athletic apparel company came up with a very creative way to reveal the partnership, unveiling a mural next to a new store location in New York City.

OFFICIAL: RJ Barrett has signed a multi-year shoe deal with PUMA.



More to come live from New York on 31st Street at 4:30 PM... pic.twitter.com/0INe0BPolV — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 28, 2019

That’s a pretty cool way to go public with the agreement.

While it has been announced as a multi-year deal, the exact specifics are not yet known. It can be expected, though, that like his former Duke teammate — Zion Williamson, who signed a record-breaking five-year shoe deal with Jordan Brand reportedly worth $75 million — Barrett is going to get paid. Maybe not quite as extravagantly, however.

The 19-year-old becomes the first Canadian basketball player to sign on with PUMA, a list which now includes 16 players from both the NBA and WNBA. Notable men’s players include Danny Green, Demarcus Cousins and Vince Carter, while the brand also recruited the first-overall pick of the 2019 WNBA Draft, Jackie Young, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces.

