Report: Nets trading DeAndre Jordan to Pistons in salary dump for package including Jahlil Okafor

DeAndre Jordan's time as a Brooklyn Net is over.

The Nets are dealing Jordan, cash and four second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons in a salary dump that will send a package including Jahlil Okafor to Brooklyn, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

ESPN Sources: Brooklyn is trading C DeAndre Jordan, four future-second round picks and $5.78M to Detroit for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya. Pistons plan to work through a buyout on two-years, $20M owed Jordan; Nets will save $47M in salary and tax on deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2021

Per the report, the Pistons and Jordan are expected to negotiate a buyout, leaving the veteran center as a free agent with the Los Angeles Lakers as likely suitors.

The Nets signed Jordan to a four-year $40 million deal in 2019 as they rebuilt around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant and Jordan are friends, and he and Irving reportedly took discounts to allow the Nets salary cap room to sign Jordan.

Jordan averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and one block in 21.9 minutes per game in his two seasons in Brooklyn.