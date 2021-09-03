Report: Nets trading DeAndre Jordan to Pistons in salary dump for package including Jahlil Okafor

Jason Owens
·1 min read
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 16: DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game at Phoenix Suns Arena on February 16, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nets defeated the Suns 128-124. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
DeAndre Jordan (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DeAndre Jordan's time as a Brooklyn Net is over. 

The Nets are dealing Jordan, cash and four second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons in a salary dump that will send a package including Jahlil Okafor to Brooklyn, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. 

Per the report, the Pistons and Jordan are expected to negotiate a buyout, leaving the veteran center as a free agent with the Los Angeles Lakers as likely suitors. 

The Nets signed Jordan to a four-year $40 million deal in 2019 as they rebuilt around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant and Jordan are friends, and he and Irving reportedly took discounts to allow the Nets salary cap room to sign Jordan.

Jordan averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and one block in 21.9 minutes per game in his two seasons in Brooklyn. 

