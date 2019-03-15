Report: NCAA Sends Georgia Tech Notice of Allegations for High-Level Recruiting Violations

The NCAA has notified Georgia Tech of alleged recruiting violations by former assistant basketball coach Darryl LaBarrie and Ron Bell, a former friend of coach Josh Pastner, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Ken Sugiura reported on Thursday.

According to Sugiura, Georgia Tech received a notice from the NCAA alleging that the association's enforcement staff found that two of LaBarrie's three allegations constitute severe breaches of conduct. The NCAA reportedly discovered that, in November 2016, LaBarrie traveled to a strip club with a prospect on an official visit. The recruit and another member of the team on the trip were also allegedly provided $300, though not by LaBarrie.

The NCAA further alleged that LaBarrie provided false information to the association, tried to influence the team member to provide false information and tried to conceal his attempt to influence the team member.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LaBarrie was placed on administrative leave in November 2017.

“My comment is these allegations are not all factual and the truth will come to light when I meet with the committee,” LaBarrie wrote in a text to the AJC. “People who know me know my character and what I stand for. This is all part of my journey as a God-fearing man and this has made me a better person, father, mentor and coach. This will all be over soon and will not define me as a person or a coach."

The NCAA's notice does not place any blame on Pastner nor name him in the report.

Georgia Tech has until May 16 to respond to the NCAA's allegations.