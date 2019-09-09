Report: NBA bans popular 'ninja-style headwear' favored by Jimmy Butler, Jrue Holiday

The ninja look is reportedly done in the NBA. (Getty)

A new look that caught fire in the NBA last season will be short lived.

The ninja look is out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s competition committee has banned the use of “ninja-style headwear” for the upcoming season. Apparently there are safety concerns with the wide headbands that leave long strands dangling when tied in the back.

The NBA notified teams that it won't allow players to wear "ninja-style headwear" this season, NBA spokesman Mike Bass tells ESPN. The headwear "...hasn't been through the league approval process. Teams have raised concerns regarding safety and consistency of size, length ..." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2019

Wojnarowski wasn’t the first to hint at the ban. Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott favors the look and apparently got word of the news on Friday.

If you’re not familiar with the look, Bleacher Report put together a compilation of players who helped popularize the style last season. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox were among the players sporting the tie-back band last season.

Story continues

The NBA is banning “ninja-style headwear” this season, according to @WojESPN. pic.twitter.com/dg57UTyOHH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 9, 2019

GQ featured the style in a story in April noting that Holiday helped pioneer the look in NBA circles and got the idea from watching tennis players like Rafael Nadal.

“I just love lefties,” Holiday told GQ. “I love how Nadal puts english and spin on the ball. From there, I started wearing that headband on the tennis court, and it went from there.”

For now, Holiday will have to find another way to pay homage to his favorite tennis player who just notched his fourth US Open title.

More from Yahoo Sports: