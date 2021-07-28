Nationals-Phillies game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Despite being scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. ET game on Wednesday night, the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies won't be playing.

MLB announced in a statement that the game is being postponed "to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization." It will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweeted just an hour earlier that the game was in jeopardy due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Nationals.

Nationals-Phillies game tonight in jeopardy, sources tell @TheAthletic. Nationals dealing with COVID outbreak. Trea Turner tested positive yesterday. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2021

That outbreak likely stems from shortstop Trea Turner, who was pulled from Tuesday's game in the first inning because he'd tested positive for COVID. Manager Dave Martinez said after the game, a 6-4 win against Philadelphia, that no one else on the team was considered to be a close contact of Turner, so there would be no need for anyone to quarantine.

Dave Martinez says that no one else had to quarantine as a close contact to Trea Turner. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 28, 2021

It seems that Martinez may have spoken too soon. When he addressed the media on Wednesday after the postponement was announced, he said that they have 12 positives on the team, including four players. Most of those who tested positive were vaccinated.

Nationals MGR Dave Martinez said the team has 12 positives, including Trea Turner. Four players in that tally. — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) July 28, 2021

Martinez said the majority of the 12 who tested positive have been vaccinated. He thinks it's only one person in the #Nationals group of positives who was not vaccinated — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) July 28, 2021

