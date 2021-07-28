  • Oops!
Nationals-Phillies game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
Despite being scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. ET game on Wednesday night, the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies won't be playing. 

MLB announced in a statement that the game is being postponed "to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization." It will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweeted just an hour earlier that the game was in jeopardy due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Nationals. 

That outbreak likely stems from shortstop Trea Turner, who was pulled from Tuesday's game in the first inning because he'd tested positive for COVID. Manager Dave Martinez said after the game, a 6-4 win against Philadelphia, that no one else on the team was considered to be a close contact of Turner, so there would be no need for anyone to quarantine. 

It seems that Martinez may have spoken too soon. When he addressed the media on Wednesday after the postponement was announced, he said that they have 12 positives on the team, including four players. Most of those who tested positive were vaccinated.

More from Yahoo Sports:

