Report: Nationals Owner Says They've 'Moved On' From Bryce Harper

Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner suggested that his club has moved on from its pursuit of star outfielder Bryce Harper, according to NBC Sports Washington's Lisa Redmond.

"Nothing's really changed on our end," Lerner said. "We've moved on. As I said back then and we had to. There was no way we could wait around. Bryce, I'm sure will make his decision hopefully in the next few days, but we've filled out our roster and like I said, we wish him nothing but the best."

Harper has spent each of his first seven seasons in the majors with Washington and earned All-Star honors in six. Lerner later added that potentially re-signing him isn't entirely out of question, despite a lack of dialogue.

"But there's always that, the door's cracked a little bit," he said. "I have no clue at this point what they're up to. We really haven't heard from them in a couple months."

In November, The Washington Post reported that Harper rejected a 10-year, $300 million offer from the Nationals that was submitted on Sept. 26. Manny Machado recently agreed to a deal of such value with the San Diego Padres, which is currently the largest free-agent contract in the history of American sports.