Report: Nationals bring back veteran catcher Yan Gomes on two-year deal

The Washington Nationals are bringing back a respected player from their 2019 World Series championship team.

Veteran catcher Yan Gomes has agreed to stay on a two-year, $10 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Wednesday night.

Gomes formed a formidable tandem with fellow veteran Kurt Suzuki last season. He appeared in 97 games, producing 12 homers and 16 doubles to go along with his usual excellent defense. The duo will officially remain intact for 2020 as Suzuki finishes out his own two-year, $10 million contract.

The 32-year-old Gomes started the final four games of the World Series after Suzuki sustained a hip flexor. He contributed three hits and caught Daniel Hudson’s strikeout to end the series.

Veteran catcher Yan Gomes returns to Nationals on reported two-year deal. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Gomes signing continues a hot start for the catching market.

In the last week, Yasmani Grandal, Travis d’Arnaud, Dustin Garneau and Stephen Vogt have all agreed to new deals. Grandal set the pace by signing a four-year, $73 million deal with the Chicago White Sox.

Jason Castro and Robinson Chirinos are the best catchers still available.

