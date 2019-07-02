Report: Nathan Eovaldi to serve as Red Sox closer when he returns from injured list

Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi hasn’t pitched since undergoing April 23 surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow.

When he returns, he’ll have a new role, according to a report.

Report: Eovaldi will be full-time closer

NESN’s Tom Caron reports that Eovaldi will take over the Red Sox’ closer role when he returns from the injured list. Citing multiple sources, Caron reports that Eovaldi will act as the full-time closer, not as a lead in a bullpen-by-committee role.

The Red Sox bullpen has been an issue for much of the season after All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel declined a qualifying offer in the offseason. Kimbrel didn’t find a new deal until recently with the Chicago Cubs.

Meanwhile, six different pitchers have record saves for the Red Sox, with Ryan Brasier leading the way with seven in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

Red Sox bullpen imploded vs. Yankees

Caron notes that the Red Sox bullpen allowed 21 runs in 12 2/3 innings in a weekend series that saw the rival New York Yankees score 29 runs in a two-game sweep in London.

Eovaldi has experienced biceps soreness during his recovery and is expected to return to the mound sometime after the July 9 All-Star break, though a precise timetable is not clear.

Eovaldi’s run with Red Sox

Eovaldi was a valuable addition to the Red Sox rotation during their World Series run last season after arriving via midseason trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. In 12 regular season appearances with Boston last season, Eovaldi posted a 3.33 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 48 strikeouts and 12 walks in 54 innings.

He was even better in the playoffs, posting a 1.61 ERA and .806 WHIP with 16 strikeouts and three walks over 22 1/3 postseason innings.

