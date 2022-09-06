Report: Montrezl Harrell, Philadelphia 76ers reach 2-year deal

Montrezl Harrell is reuniting with Doc Rivers in Philadelphia. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing in center Montrezl Harrell.

The 76ers and Harrell reached a two-year deal on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a player option.

ESPN Sources: Free agent C Montrezl Harrell is signing two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, including a player option. Harrell brings more toughness to a team searching for it this offseason. He was Sixth Man of the Year with Doc Rivers/Sam Cassell in 2019-2020 w/ Clippers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2022

Harrell was a free agent this summer after spending last season with both the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in total last season.

The 28-year-old will now play for the sixth team in his eight-year NBA career this fall. He will also be reunited with 76ers coach Doc Rivers, who he played for with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2017-20. Harrell averaged a career-high 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds during his final season with the Clippers, when he was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year.

Harrell was facing a felony charge in Kentucky after police said they found three pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in June. The former Louisville standout had that charge reduced to a misdemeanor possession charge, and it will be expunged from his record in a year if he remains in good legal standing.