Report: Mohamed Salah’s contract demand at Liverpool has emerged

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has helped the club to the top of the table in the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

Despite missing the penalty against Real Madrid in the Champions League this week, the Egyptian attacker has carried the Liverpool attack on his shoulders this season.

His brilliant performances have started the Arne Slot era at the club in the best possible manner.

In 12 Premier League matches this season, Salah has been involved in 16 goals while in five matches in the Champions League, he has played a part in five goals.

The Reds have still not offered him a new contract with the player in the final year of his contract at the club.

The player has publicly claimed that he is waiting to receive an offer from Liverpool, putting pressure on the owners and the management to sort out his contract.

Everton’s former chief Keith Wyness has told Football Insider that the Liverpool attacker wants a three-year deal to stay at Anfield.

He said:

“Both sides probably want something done, but it’s going to be around the detail. He wants a three-year contract to stay, apparently, from what I’m told.

Mohamed Salah faces an uncertain future at Liverpool. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

“He may be trying to pile pressure on the owners to try and get this negotiation over the line.

“It’s business, and it’s a legitimate tactic.

“I’m sure there has been discussion about terms. It could come down to whether he gets a two or three-year contract, but we’re coming to a crucial point in these negotiations now.”

Liverpool should keep Mohamed Salah at all cost

The player will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement in January which means Liverpool cannot waste any more time to sort out his contract.

He is crucial to Liverpool’s hopes of winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

His performances this season have proved that he is still one of the best players in the world and the Reds cannot afford to lose him at any cost.

Signing his replacement in the market would not be easy and the question is, can Liverpool sign someone as good as him?

The fans have called on the owners to accept the demands of their favourite player and offer him what he wants.