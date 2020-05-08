Report: MLB draft will be shortened to five rounds

Major League Baseball has decided to shorten its amateur draft to five rounds, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported Friday.

The decision comes after weeks of discussion between MLB and the MLBPA during the league’s coronavirus shutdown. The union had previously agreed to the possibility of a draft as short as five rounds, but was pushing for a 10-round draft during talks. MLB’s draft usually consists of 40 rounds.

ESPN reports that players who go undrafted will be eligible to sign for a maximum of $20,000.

The 2020 Major League Baseball draft will be five rounds, sources tell @kileymcd and me. All players who go undrafted would be eligible to sign for a maximum of $20,000. While there was a proposal to the union for a 10-round draft, the sides didn’t come to an agreement. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 8, 2020

The league reportedly made its decision after the union rejected its most recent proposal.

In the proposal, the league reportedly offered to split the draft into two portions. Picks in rounds 1-5 would have slot values equivalent to the same picks in 2019. Picks in rounds 6-10 would have 50 percent of those values. Additionally, the last five picks would have a hard cap on the signing bonus at slot value.

The players had maintained hope that a longer draft would be agreed to, which would allow more players to gain entry and start getting paid.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Ken Drelich reported that some teams were on board with a longer draft, since it would allow them to add more low cost players. However, the support wasn't strong enough to gain approval.

