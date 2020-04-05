Report: NFL teams to conduct draft from homes

The 2020 NFL Draft now will be a stay-at-home affair as top team officials will participate in the April 23-25 event from their individual residences, ESPN reported Saturday.





With coronavirus cases and deaths still on the rise, the NFL will set an example for extreme social distancing during the most popular weekend of the offseason as the living room becomes the war room.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Team facilities have closed, and the league called off plans to hold a splashy draft in its newest market, Las Vegas. Players will participate virtually from their own homes instead.





NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said last month that the draft would take place on its regularly scheduled dates. The initial plan, before Saturday's report, was to conduct the event with as few people on hand as possible.





There were recommendations to delay the draft as physical, intellectual and psychological testing of top college talent reportedly has been interrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.





The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after finishing the 2019 season with a 2-14 record. Their selection will be followed by the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will draft last in the first round, 32nd overall.





--Field Level Media