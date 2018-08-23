Report: Mississippi St. suspends lineman charged with animal cruelty toward his Great Dane

Mississippi State lineman Michael Story is suspended indefinitely after allegedly locking his dog in a room for days without food or water. (AP)

Mississippi State has suspended offensive lineman Michael Story after he was charged with animal cruelty, The Dispatch reports.

Story was arrested Saturday on one count of aggravated cruelty to a cat or dog, according to the report. Records obtained by The Dispatch show that Story is accused of neglecting his Great Dane.

From the report:

“(Story) shut Kodak the Great Dane in the back room of his apartment and did not feed or water Kodak the Great Dane since Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, until Aug. 18, 2018. Mr. Story then stated at a later time that Kodak the Great Dane had been in the bedroom of the apartment for roughly a week’s time.”

MSU confirms Story’s suspension

Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead acknowledged the suspension without clarifying the specific allegation in a statement given to The Clarion Ledger.

“I’d rather just meet this out in front of it,” Moorhead’s statement reads. “When we were made aware of the incident involving Michael on Saturday morning, we, or I, imposed an immediate indefinite suspension of Michael. And he hasn’t practiced with the team since Saturday.

“We talk to our team all the time about our decision making and our conduct off the field, and certainly that’s something that we stress every day. The discipline of this will be handled accordingly.”

Story, a junior, is a reserve offensive lineman. He started two games as a freshman, according to the dispatch. He committed to Mississippi State in 2015 as a three-star prospect out of Ripley, Mississippi.

