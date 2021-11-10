Report: Minority children in KY face inequalities that affect well-being

Minority children in Kentucky continue to face a slew of barriers that disproportionately affect their well-being, including living in families with markedly higher poverty rates, according to an annual report released Wednesday.

Measuring four areas of welfare — economic security, education, family and community, and health — Kentucky Youth Advocates’ 2021 KY Kids Count Data book examines whether outcomes for kids in the commonwealth have improved, worsened, or stayed the same year to year. The national data book released this summer from the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Kentucky 37th in the nation for overall child health outcomes.

But more so than in previous annual reports, this year’s local data focuses on how racial inequities limit some of the state’s youngest residents.

“We know that the impacts of discriminatory practices, exacerbated by the COVID-10 pandemic, will take sustained and focused efforts to overcome,” said Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates. This year’s report includes proposals for the legislature’s newly-created Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity to “identify some clear policies that would lead to more equitable outcomes” for children.

“Achieving equity for Kentucky kids means acknowledging that there are major barriers to opportunity based on zip code, income level, and skin color that have created an unfair playing field,” Brooks said.

For instance, though it has dropped from 26% in 2014, more than one in five children (21%) are growing up in poverty in Kentucky, which means their household earns roughly $26,000 or less for a family of four, according to the data book.

But those rates are disproportionate along racial lines. More Black and Hispanic children — 32% and 30%, respectively — as well as kids of two or more races (33%), live in poverty compared with 19% of white children.

These uneven rates are exaggerated in city centers and in parts of Eastern Kentucky, the data book found. In Fayette and Jefferson counties, 42% of Black kids live in poverty. In half a dozen Eastern Kentucky counties — Clay, Lee, Owsley, Harlan, Bell and Wolfe counties — at least 40% of children live in poverty. In a majority of southeastern and Eastern Kentucky counties, a baseline of 30% live in poverty.

As a means of leveling these disparities, Kentucky Youth Advocates’ proposal includes “permanently expanding the federal Child Tax Credit,” a solution also echoed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation and the progressive Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.

The report also found that babies born to Black mothers experience the highest rates of low birth weight. In rural parts of Kentucky, Black moms experience a rate of nearly 17 low-weight births per 100 births compared to a rate of 9 for white moms and 6.4 for Hispanic moms.

Among school-age kids, Black students are suspended more often than White students, beginning as early as Kindergarten. In middle school, Black students are suspended at a rate of 48 per 100 students, compared with 11 per 100 for White students. KYA proposes schools rely more on disciplinary measures that “do not exclude children from the classroom, such as mental health supports and restorative justice practices,” in order to reduce the unequal impact this level of punishment has on Black students.

Black parents are also incarcerated at significantly higher rates than other parents, particularly in suburban counties, where 16% of Black parents per 1,000 adults are in state custody compared to a rate of 3 per 1,000 adults for White parents.

KYA’s suggested policy changes include utilizing more “community-based sentencing alternatives that promote both rehabilitation and accountability” for parents who commit non-violent offenses.

Though this year’s Kids Count data book did not include obesity rates, last month, Kentucky ranked highest in the nation for prevalence of childhood obesity in a report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Nearly 24% of the state’s children are living with obesity, trumping the national rate of just over 16%.

The report also found that nearly half of renters experience high rental cost burden, which means those families devote more than 30% of their income toward housing and utilities.

In signs of progress, more than 90% of children across races live in families with health insurance, and 90% of K-12 students graduate from high school on time.