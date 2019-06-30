Report: Mike Smith to choose Oilers in free agency; Talbot to land in Calgary

Mike Smith is headed to the Edmonton Oilers. (Getty)

You can’t write this stuff.

The NHL’s two Alberta outfits will essentially swap underperforming former No. 1 goaltenders through the open market, with Mike Smith apparently choosing to sign with the Edmonton Oilers and Cam Talbot preferring the Calgary Flames on July 1, reports TSN’s Frank Seravalli.

Seravalli added that Smith will join the Oilers on a one-year deal worth $2 million, and that performance bonuses will be built into the agreement.

Talbot finished the season in Philadelphia after he was dealt at the deadline, but he’s been part of the Battle of Alberta for the bulk of the last four seasons while Smith has been on the opposite side for the last two.

Smith was traded to Calgary from the Arizona Coyotes at the draft two years ago. Seeing his save percentage sink to .909 in two seasons with the Flames after failing to stop pucks at .900 clip last season, Smith wound up losing a chunk of his starts to backup David Rittich.

Smith’s best stretch may have come in the postseason, but he wasn’t able to prevent the Flames from crashing out in five games in the first round versus the Colorado Avalanche.

Like Smith, Talbot was acquired on the draft floor. However, he brought two quality seasons to Edmonton at the time of his arrival. In the last two, though, he’s seen a steep performance decline. And like Smith, he failed to maintain a .900 save rate last year, finishing with an .892 mark in 35 appearances.

Smith is likely slated to compete for starts with Mikko Koskinen, while the Flames’ goaltending situation is a little more unclear with Rittich needing a contract in restricted free agency.

