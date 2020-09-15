Report: Michael Thomas expected to miss several weeks with high ankle sprain

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss several weeks with a high ankle sprain, NFL Network reports.
Thomas suffered the injury in Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and initially planned to play through it, according to reports.
#Saints star WR Michael Thomas' high-ankle injury is worse than originally believed, and he’s now expected to miss several weeks, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2020
Thomas is as tough as they come and surely will try to defy that timeline. But it'll be a battle.