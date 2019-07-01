Report: Miami Heat trade Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers

Hassan Whiteside will man the center position for Portland in Jusuf Nurkic's injury absence. (Getty Images)

The Miami Heat agreed to trade mercurial center Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers for Mo Harkless and Meyers Leonard, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

All three players are on expiring contracts.

Once a stunning rising star, Whiteside will make $27 million in the final year of the head-scratching max deal he signed in 2016. The former second-round pick fell out of favor with the Sacramento Kings in the early part of this decade, bouncing back and forth from the G League to China and even Lebanon before emerging as a rim-running and shot-blocking force on the Heat midway through the 2014-15 season.

He led the league in blocks the following season and rebounds the year after that. In between, the Heat — desperate to remain relevant after losing Dwyane Wade to free agency and Chris Bosh to a career-ending medical issue in 2016 — increased Whiteside’s salary from $981,346 to $98.4 million over four years. Long criticized for his work ethic, Whiteside again came under fire in Miami, frustrating opponents and teammates alike, suffering knee issues and losing crunch-time minutes.

The Blazers will hope coach Terry Stotts can regain the faith in Whiteside that Miami’s Erik Spoelstra lost in recent years. In their best-case scenario, Whiteside anchors the defense and mops up the offense for the star backcourt tandem of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. At the very least, Portland landed a temporary replacement for starting center Jusuf Nurkic, who suffered a broken leg in March.

Meanwhile, Miami acquired Harkless and Leonard, a pair of useful players on Portland’s run to the Western Conference finals who will each make just north of $11 million this season. The Heat also inch closer to completing their proposed sign-and-trade deal for Jimmy Butler, while keeping Goran Dragic on the roster.

Miami is now closer to being able to complete the Jimmy Butler S&T with Philadelphia, but still needs to move one more deal. Someone in the $11-$12M range will cover it. That could be either of the newly acquired Leonard or Harkless, or Olynyk. I assume it won't be Waiters. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 1, 2019

Portland’s commitments to wings Rodney Hood and Kent Bazemore made the inconsistent Harkless more expendable, and Leonard — despite his playoff heroics — is redundant as a floor-spacing big if Zach Collins continues his development.

