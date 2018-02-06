Report: Mets agree to two-year, $17M deal with two-time All-Star 3B Todd Frazier

Todd Frazier is staying in New York but ditching the pin stripes, according to a report. (AP)

The New York Mets have agreed to sign two-time All-Star third baseman Todd Frazier to a two-year, $17 million contract, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports.

#Mets in agreement with free-agent 3B Todd Frazier on two-year, $17M contract, sources tell The Athletic. Pending a physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 6, 2018





Frazier, 32, is a career .245 hitter who makes up for his middling average with big production when he does connect. He has 175 home runs over six-plus seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

He hit .213 with 27 home runs and 76 RBI last year, a season where he was traded near the deadline from the White Sox to the Yankees.

He made the National League All-Star team with the Reds in 2014 and 2015.

The Mets will have a new look on both corners after signing aging free agent slugger Adrian Gonzalez to man first base in January.