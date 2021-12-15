REPORT - Media Advisory - First Peoples (First Nations) Medal Ceremony

Published by : Office of the Lieutenant Governor

Please note that the event below has been postponed.

MEDIA INVITATION

MEDAL PRESENTATION CEREMONY

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Media representatives are invited to attend the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec's First Peoples (First Nations) Medal presentation ceremony.

The medal will be awarded to eight recipients from different Indigenous nations in Quebec.

The First Peoples Medal of the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec is intended to recognize the exceptional contribution of members of the First Nations and the Inuit Nation. This recognition highlights the career of remarkable individuals who, through their achievements, their involvement and their commitments, contribute to the influence of their community, their Nation or the First Peoples at the Quebec, Canadian or international level. The recipients are recognized as inspiring people who bring change to the social, cultural, community and economic challenges facing First Peoples.

The medal is available in two categories depending on whether the recipient belongs to the First Nations or the Inuit Nation. During this ceremony, we will attend the presentation of the First Peoples Medal (First Nations) to:

Mrs. Lise Bastien (Huron-Wendat Nation)

Mr. Denys Bernard (Abenaki Nation)

Mr. Daniel Brière (Maliseet Nation)

Ms. Pénélope Guay (Innu Nation)

Dr. Ojistoh Horn (Mohawk Nation)

Mr. Robert Kanatewat (Cree Nation)

Mr. Oscar Kistabish (Algonquin Nation)

Ms. Loretta Robinson (Naskapi Nation)

DATE: Friday, December 17, 2021

TIME: 2 p.m.

PLACE: Legislative Council Chamber

Hotel du Parlement

Quebec City, Quebec G1A 1A3

