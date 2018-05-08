Report: Matt Kenseth to drive the No. 6 car for next 5 races

Matt Kenseth won the 2012 Daytona 500 for Roush Fenway Racing. He left the team at the end of that season for Joe Gibbs Racing. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

After being absent from the Cup Series for the first 11 races of the season, Matt Kenseth is going to become a familiar face.

According to NBC Sports, Kenseth is scheduled to run the next five races including the All-Star Race in the Roush Fenway No. 6 car. Roush has yet to publicly reveal the schedule for Kenseth — other than saying he was set to start at Kansas and run in the non-points All-Star Race on May 19.

The following three points races are the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte and races at Pocono and Michigan. Per NBC, Bayne will be in the car at Sonoma on June 24. Not-so-coincidentally, the No. 6 car will be sponsored by AdvoCare in that race. It’s widely expected that Bayne will run all AdvoCare-sponsored races the rest of the season.

Bayne is 29th in the points standings, ahead of only Michael McDowell, Matt DiBenedetto and Gray Gaulding among drivers who have run the full season so far. Bayne has scored fewer than five points in four races in 2018.

Roush announced that Kenseth would ride-share with Bayne for the rest of 2018 on April 25. The 2003 Cup Series champion didn’t find a team to drive for in 2018 after his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing expired at the end of the 2017 season. Kenseth had moved to JGR from Roush at the end of the 2012 season.

