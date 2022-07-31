Report: Matt Gaetz Told Roger Stone 'Big Guy' Would Likely Get Him Off

Mary Papenfuss
·3 min read

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was captured in a conversation on a live microphone suggesting to Roger Stone ahead of his 2019 criminal trial that the “big guy” would likely pardon Stone after a guilty verdict, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

Stone — a long-time Republican political operative and devoted Donald Trump ally — was convicted later that year of seven felonies, including obstruction of justice, witness tampering and lying to Congress during the investigation into Kremlin interference into the 2016 presidential election. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Trump publicly praised Stone for not “flipping,” commuted his sentence before it even began in the summer of 2020, then pardoned him shortly before he left office.

The riveting 25-minute recording of Gaetz and Stone’s conversation at Trump’s National Doral golf resort in Florida in 2019 was captured by a microphone that Stone was wearing on his lapel for a Danish film crew making an upcoming documentary, “A Storm Foretold” — and provided to the Post, the newspaper reported.

Gaetz, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, predicted in the recording that Stone would probably be found guilty at his upcoming trial — but that he likely wouldn’t “do a day in prison.”

“The boss still has a very favorable view of you,” Gaetz assured Stone on the tape, emphasizing that Trump had said so “directly,” adding: “I don’t think the big guy can let you go down for this.”

Stone noted that he could have made this “go away, but I couldn’t live with myself.”

Gaetz indicated that he was already trying to wrangle a pardon for Stone, according to the recording. But he was fearful of saying more because of “many, many recording devices around right now” as various public figures were being interviewed on the scene.

Gaetz also warned Stone that he was named “a lot” in the redacted sections of the investigative report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who conducted the probe into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, the Post reported. The public was never provided access to those redacted sections, as Gaetz was.

“They’re going to ‘do’ you, because you’re not gonna have a defense,” Gaetz warned Stone in the recording.

At the time of the conversation, the Judiciary Committee was investigating whether Trump might have obstructed justice by holding out possible pardons to Stone and others who were part of Mueller’s probe.

Mueller’s report noted that it was possible that Trump had lied to investigators about his contacts with Stone, and was aware Stone might provide damaging testimony against him.

The conversation triggered outrage.

Joyce Alene, a former longtime U.S. attorney of the northern district of Alabama, compared the conversation to “how mobsters talk,” referring to the “boss” as still liking an underling. Republican pundit Bill Kristol characterized it as a “criminal enterprise with the power of a pardon.”

In response to the bombshell recording, Gaetz’s office told the Post that the lawmaker wasn’t speaking on Trump’s behalf during his conversation with Stone. A spokesperson also claimed the tape was “illegally recorded.” Under Florida law both parties must be aware that a conversation is being recorded.

The film’s director told the Post that Gaetz was clearly cognizant of recording devices on the scene.

Stone didn’t respond to any specifics about the conversation, but did complain about the Post’s general coverage of Stone and Mueller that he said makes him look bad.

Stone is now being investigated for his activities linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection. He presented an incendiary speech, surrounded by militant Oath Keepers, the night before Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. He urged the crowd to “fight,” and said they were involved in a battle between the “godly and the godless,” between “good and evil.”

Stone also urged Trump to call out the military and seize power if he lost the 2020 election.

Check out the entire Washington Post story here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Matt Gaetz Caught on Hot Mic Assuring Roger Stone of Pardon by Donald Trump

    REUTERSFacing possible jail time after being charged with the obstruction of a congressional investigation, veteran Republican operative Roger Stone was assured by MAGA-loving Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) that former President Donald Trump would offer him a pardon.The new revelation comes from a hot microphone moment recorded by Danish filmmakers back in 2019, which was shared with The Washington Post ahead of their film A Storm Foretold, set to be released later this year.“The boss still has a very f

  • Top N.S. Mountie wanted an officer dismissed for sexual misconduct — but Commissioner Lucki disagreed

    A Nova Scotia RCMP constable who violated the force's code of conduct after fondling co-workers will keep his job — even though the top Mountie in the province at the time wanted him dismissed for sexual assault. The case pits the wishes of the local division against Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who — while promising publicly that sexual assault would not be tolerated under her watch — agreed to let the member keep his job. In 2018, Const. Devin Pulsifer joined other Mounties for a night out at a

  • Kevin Harvick on Rowdy's uncertainty: 'I'd hire Kyle Busch today'

    SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Kyle Busch’s openness about the unresolved nature of his contract status for 2023 has had a ripple effect for other teams in the NASCAR Cup Series garage. The two-time Cup champ admitted he’s shopped his services to other organizations as the talks for a return to Joe Gibbs Racing have lagged. When […]

  • Bogus ballot requests latest issue in Wisconsin elections

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Harry Wait was so determined to show Wisconsin's election system is vulnerable to fraud that he logged onto the state website, requested an absentee ballot in the state Assembly speaker’s name and had it delivered to himself. Then he ran to a sheriff to tell him that he had committed fraud. Now Wait faces the possibility of criminal charges in a strange new chapter in a chaotic, seemingly endless fight over election administration in the key battleground state. The fight beg

  • Miami Drag Show Brunch Calls BS on DeSantis’ ‘Political Drama’

    Francisco AlvaradoMIAMI—Every table at one of Miami’s most popular weekend drag brunch venues was taken on Saturday morning as a mix of LGBTQ regulars and out-of-town straight women celebrating bachelorette parties filed in ahead of the main event. The crowd at R House Wynwood, a restaurant known for hosting raucous drag shows starring some of the city’s longtime transgender artists, showed up in droves just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly declared war on the restaurant, claiming i

  • Families of Azovstal Defenders Protest Olenivka Attack

    Family members of Ukrainian servicemen that defended the Azovstal steelworks gathered in Kyiv on July 30 to protest an attack on a detention center in Russian-occupied Olenivka the previous day that killed Ukrainian prisoners of war.Dozens of attendees held signs that read “Free the defenders of Azovstal” and “Geneva Convention doesn’t work” as they collectively chanted “Russia is a sponsor of terrorism”.“Before the attack there was still hope he would return, but after yesterday’s situation who knows,” said Violetta Shovkova, the wife of one of the defenders.“War crimes, crimes against humanity, and the genocide of the Ukrainian people in the 21st century must be punished,” said the Association of Families of Defenders of Azovstal in their demand for Russia to be internationally recognized as a terrorist state.Both Ukraine and Russia denied responsibility for the attack in Olenivka, with Russia’s Ministry of Defense blaming US-made HIMARS and Kyiv accusing Russian forces of shelling the detention center.The Russian MoD said at least 40 Ukrainian PoWs had been killed and a further 75 injured in the incident. It said eight employees of the detention center were also injured.Neither the cause of the incident nor the casualty figures have been verified by Storyful. Credit: Suspilne News via Storyful

  • What the papers say – July 31

    The former chancellor’s ‘last ditch’ effort to revive his flagging No 10 campaign with new pledges features on the front pages.

  • For Taiwan, Pelosi visit is about US, China controlling risk

    The crisis sparked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan misses a key point, experts say: that the real focus should be on how the United States and China manage their differences so the risks of confrontation don't spiral out of control. News of a possible visit by Pelosi has set off intense speculation about China's potential diplomatic and military responses. “The main point is not in Pelosi coming to Taiwan, but it’s to look at how the U.S. and China effectively control the risks that may arise,” said Arthur Zhin-Sheng Wang, a defense studies expert at Taiwan’s Central Police University.

  • Trump's Homeland Security Watchdog Scuttled Efforts To Recover Secret Service Texts: Report

    A plan was in the works to collect phones and retrieve missing data, then suddenly dropped, sources told The Washington Post.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Ronaldo arrives at Man United's training base, set for talks

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground with his agent on Tuesday with the Portugal great's future at the English club up in the air. Ronaldo has yet to start preseason training with United — he missed the team's tour of Thailand and Australia — and is set to hold talks with recently hired manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, was pictured in the car driven by Ronaldo entering United's Carrington training base. British broadcaste

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr