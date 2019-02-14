Report: Markieff Morris agrees to sign with Thunder

Free agent Markieff Morris will sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to sign with Oklahoma City, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2019

Morris was cleared to return earlier this week. The Washington Wizards traded him at the deadline to the New Orleans Pelicans, who waived him.

Morris ready to return

Morris, 29, last played Dec. 26 for the Wizards due to transient cervical neurapraxia. He was cleared to play after seeking a second opinion.

Markieff Morris chose his final landing spot in Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

The diagnosis is rare, associated with trauma to the cervical spinal cord after a neck injury.

The Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors had all shown interest, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported this week.

Moving up the conference

Morris, whose pizza commercial will still run in Washington, will join a team making a run at the Golden State Warriors’ top spot in the Western Conference.

The Thunder (37-19) are third in the West and play in New Orleans on Thursday night. The Pelicans got Morris and a second-round pick while dealing Wesley Johnson. They waived him Friday.

Morris, a 6-foot-10 forward, is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 34 games this season. All are in line with his averages over an eight-year career that would give the team depth off the bench.

The Thunder rank fifth in points per game (115.3) behind leaders Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

