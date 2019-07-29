Report: Marcus Stroman wasn't happy he was traded to a team out of the race





Marcus Stroman had his heart set on pitching for a contender. So when he was traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the New York Mets on Sunday, Stroman wasn’t super excited at first, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The 28-year-old Stroman was reportedly involved in a clubhouse “commotion” after being informed of the deal, according to Puma.

Source says Stroman's clubhouse "commotion" yesterday with the Blue Jays was initial disappointment that he hadn't been traded to a contender; He thought he might be headed to the Red Sox, Yankees or Astros. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) July 29, 2019

Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun said Stroman’s reaction was “not pretty.”

While there are no specifics on what Stroman did, there is evidence Stroman desired being dealt to a contender. His father, Earl Stroman, told Newsday that his son had been “hoping to go [to the Yankees.]”

Earl Stroman also mentioned the Houston Astros as a spot Marcus Stroman was excited about. Both the New York Yankees and the Astros lead their divisions.

At 50-55, the Mets sit in fourth place in the National League East. The team is six games out of a wild-card spot.

While Stroman may have been upset initially, it appears he came around to pitching for the Mets with some time. Stroman, who was born in New York, said he was excited to join the team and pitch in his home state.

NEW YORK! Where I was born. Where my heart lies. Where my family resides. Crazy excited for this part of my journey. Some things were meant to be! @Mets #HDMH pic.twitter.com/Z2H3GaxfLG — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 29, 2019

After struggling with injuries last year, Stroman is on pace to post his best season. He has a career-low 2.96 ERA over 124 2/3 innings.

Though the Mets may be out of the race in 2019, Stroman is under team control through the 2020 season.

