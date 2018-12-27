Report: Marcus Stroman to Padres trade talks dead in the water

It doesn’t look like Marcus Stroman heading to San Diego is going to be a thing. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

There’s no need to worry any longer Blue Jays fans: Marcus Stroman isn’t going anywhere.

Well, he’s not going to San Diego.

Rumours began to fly last weekend that the Toronto pitcher may be heading to California next season. Based on his reaction on Twitter, the 27-year-old righty was as concerned as most fans were.

Kevin Acee, a Padres beat writer for the San Diego Union-Tribune, tweeted a little something on Wednesday night that should put all of that talk to rest, though.

Among hundreds of conversations #Padres have had with other teams are ones about deals that would include Corey Kluber and Marcus Stroman. While the Padres could still add a starting pitcher for 2019, it won't be one of those two.

Priority is third baseman. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) December 27, 2018





Talk about a nice late Christmas gift for Toronto lovers of #HDMH.

It’s likely that trade talks will continue to swirl around Stroman up until the first pitch of the 2019 season. Wherever he plays, he’ll definitely be looking to improve on the 4-9 record and 5.54 ERA he put up last season.

