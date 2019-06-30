Report: Maple Leafs to sign forward Kenny Agostino to two-year, one-way deal

Kenny Agostino will join the Toronto Maple Leafs after the most productive season of his NHL career. (Photo by Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to add depth throughout their roster ahead of the upcoming season.

After inking goaltender Michael Hutchinson and defenceman Martin Marincin to inexpensive, one-year contracts recently, it appears that Kenny Agostino will sign a two-year, one-way deal with the squad once free agency opens up on July 1, according to Adrian Dater.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Source: Kenny Agostino to sign two-year, one-way deal with Leafs @ColHockeyNow — Adrian Dater (@adater) June 30, 2019

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the contract will likely be close to the league minimum of $700,000 per season. That’s the same average annual value as what Hutchinson and Marincin signed for.

After just 22 regular season games with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins from 2014-2017, the 27-year-old became an NHL mainstay last season.

Agostino scored six goals and collected 24 points in 63 games with the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils. The fifth-round selection of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2010 will likely battle for a spot on the team’s fourth line once training camp gets underway later this summer.

Up until he stuck in the NHL consistently last season, Agostino was likely best known for being part of the Jarome Iginla trade from the Calgary to Pittsburgh in 2013.

Once Agostino’s added to the team, the Maple Leafs will have 11 forwards under contract for the upcoming campaign with notable restricted free agent Mitch Marner still unsigned.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports