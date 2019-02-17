Report: Maple Leafs to enter preliminary contract talks with Kasperi Kapanen



If you think you are busy, just think about the absolute mission Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas has been on trying to keep the team’s core intact.

After beating the buzzer on a William Nylander signing, pulling off a trade for defenceman Jake Muzzin, locking up Auston Matthews to a mega deal while carrying the weight of a future Mitch Marner contract negotiation on his shoulders, the executive is currently looking to enter preliminary talks on a contract extension with pending restricted free agent Kasperi Kapanen as soon as next week, according to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.

Kasperi Kapanen and the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to start talking contract soon. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Finnish winger has seen his stock rise immensely during the 2018-19 campaign. Prior to this season, he hadn’t played in more than half of an NHL season. This year, however, the 22-year old has excelled in 58 games, producing 18 goals and 36 points.

“It won’t be an official meeting to have a contract discussion, but I do believe the Leafs would like to get Kasperi Kapanen’s contract extension done sooner than later, if at all possible,” Johnston stated. “So we’ll see if there’s any traction after that meeting next week.”

