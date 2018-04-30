Report: Maple Leafs agree to terms with Swedish Olympian Lindholm

Par Lindholm has reportedly agreed to terms with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs once again entered the European hockey market looking to bolster their roster and according to hockeysverige.se, have agreed to terms with Swedish Olympian, centre Par Lindholm.

Although details of the agreement have yet to be disclosed, the Maple Leafs are reportedly acquiring one of the best centremen from the Swedish Hockey League. Lindholm was the fourth leading scorer in Sweden this season recording 47 points in 49 games for Skelleftea AIK.

According to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet, the Swedish national team coach, Rickard Gronborg described the new Maple Leaf as an “old-fashioned centre with great awareness.”

Lindholm, 26, should have opportunities at centre next season as Toronto only has two centres signed to their roster. All three of Tyler Bozak, Tomas Plekanec, and Dominic Moore are set to be free agents this season. Their current situation leaves them down the middle with Auston Matthews, Nazem Kadri, and their newest acquisition.

In addition to Par Lindholm, the Maple Leafs have now signed Nikita Zaitsev, Andreas Borgman, Calle Rosen, Nikita Soshnikov, and Miro Aaltonen to their organization from different European clubs.