Report: Manchester United keep tabs on Bayern trio

Sky Germany reports that Manchester United have Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies and Leroy Sané on their radar.

Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

During the summer, Manchester United completed a double deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich for a total of €60 million, including add-ons.

Now, according to Sky Germany, the Red Devils are once again looking at players from the Bavarian club.

According to the report, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané and Alphonso Davies are all on Manchester United's radar.

Under contract until 2026, Goretzka has found himself in a very difficult situation since Vincent Kompany took over as coach, having played just 14 minutes in all competitions this season.

Despite this, Goretzka hasn't shown any interest in leaving the club, with the central midfielder fighting hard for his place.

Davies and Sané, meanwhile, are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Bayern's negotiations with Davies appear to have hit a snag over the player's demands. However, if the Canada international does move on, Real Madrid appear to have the best chance of landing him.

According to Sky, Bayern are in contract talks with Sané, who has worked his way back to full fitness from a pubic bone problem.

The 28-year-old winger joined Bayern from Manchester United's local rivals, Manchester City, in 2020.