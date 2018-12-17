Report: Man arrested for pooping behind concession stand during Memphis-Tennessee game

Desperate times called for desperate measures during Tennessee-Memphis. (Getty Images)

As it turns out, Memphis’ defense against Admiral Schofield wasn’t the biggest mess on the floor during the Tigers’ loss to No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday.

A man identified as 46-year-old Royce Lodholz was arrested during the Memphis-Tennessee game after he allegedly took his pants off and defecated on the floor behind a concession stand at the sold-out FedEx Forum, according to WREG’s Mitchell Koch.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Why would Lodholz do such a thing? Here’s how he apparently laid it out, per Koch:

Lodholz told police officers that people in the restrooms were taking too long to clear out, so “he had to do what he had to do,” according to a police affidavit.

That’s fair enough for Lodholz, who ended up missing the third-ranked Volunteers coming out on top 102-92 thanks to 29 points from Schofield. Lodholz was reportedly taken to the local sheriff’s office on a charge of indecent exposure.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Redskins’ Smith out of hospital after post-surgery infection

• Alvarez punishes Fielding to win WBA super middleweight belt

• McIntyre: Liverpool rips Manchester United to shreds

• Texans’ Hopkins reaches 500 career catches in win

