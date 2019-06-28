Magic denies he'll be at Lakers' formal pitch to Kawhi amid conflicting reports

To make a long story short, nobody knows exactly who the Los Angeles Lakers will bring to their free agency meeting with Kawhi Leonard.

At first, it was reported that former president Magic Johnson and controlling owner Jeanie Buss will be among those in attendance in the free agency meeting with Leonard’s people, according to Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times. That report was corroborated by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who relayed that Leonard requested to only meet with Johnson and Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss.

Within minutes of the initial reporting, Johnson then gave a statement to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN distancing himself from the meeting, while also revealing that Leonard had indeed reached out. Shelburne also adds that Johnson is strictly forbidden to be part of any official pitch since he is no longer with the Lakers.

“A friend of mine called and says Kawhi wants to meet with you. I said no problem. I’m available if that’s what this man wants. But I got a great life. I’m not trying to mess with anybody’s job,” Johnson said.

Because the league has specifically told Lakers and Magic that he can’t be a formal part if the free agency process, the Lakers have made no attempt to engage Johnson formally, according to league sources. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 28, 2019

Johnson publicly stepped down from his position as president of basketball operations with the Lakers in April, while lambasting general manager Rob Pelinka on his way out. Johnson also blind-sighted both Buss and James with his surprise exit, and generally made the Lakers a laugh stock.

Additionally, it was also reported that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will also be part of the formal pitch, reports Sam Amick of The Athletic. That also seems improbable, as it not only conflicts Smith’s reporting that Leonard had only requested to meet with Buss and Johnson, but it might also be against league rules.

Davis won’t technically be a Laker until July 6, when the blockbuster deal with the New Orleans Pelicans is scheduled to be completed, which means this would be a case of tampering.

In the days leading up to Thursday, it was reported that the Lakers lacked sufficient cap room to afford a third maximum-level signing. However, that’s before the Washington Wizards offered to pick up spare contracts that left the Lakers with just three players on the roster which then created just enough room to add Leonard.

The 27-year-old Leonard has also scheduled meetings with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors, and could also potentially speak with other suitors. Leonard was said to be “seriously considering” re-signing with the Raptors, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, but that was before the Lakers opened up enough money and brought together this reported recruiting team.

Toronto, the defending champion, is still in position to offer Leonard the longest term and the richest contract, and have managed Leonard’s health while also winning his trust.

