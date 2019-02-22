Texas Leading Scorer Kerwin Roach Suspended Indefinitely for Violating Team Rules

Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach has been suspended indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules, the school announced Friday.

Roach will miss at least the Longhorns' game at Oklahoma on Saturday. Currently sitting on the NCAA tournament bubble, Texas has a massive five-game stretch to end the regular season.

The Houston, Texas native is the Longhorns' leading scorer, averaging a team-best 15.0 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

It marks the 6'4" guard's third suspension during his time with the Longhorns. Roach missed two scrimmages and the season-opener due to a violation of team rules, as well as the season-opener in 2017–18 as punishment for a separate violation of team rules. 247Sports reports that his most recent suspension is related to his previous violations.

Roach is leading Texas at 31.2 minutes per game and is shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Longhorns have won three of their last four games after a 69–57 win over Oklahoma State. Texas sits at 15–11, 7–6 Big 12 on the season going into Saturday's rivalry game.