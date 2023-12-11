New report lists two contenders as potential trade suitors for Chicago’s Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls have picked up a bit of momentum here in early December, and have strung together a number of wins, allowing the Bulls to make a dent in the conference standings. Chicago no doubt hopes to qualify for the playoffs this year, so every bit counts, especially as the schedule will get tougher in short order.

The most notable aspect of this winning streak, however, is the absence of Zach LaVine. He is currently sidelined with foot soreness as trade rumors swirl and questions about his future in Chicago grow louder. That the Bulls have been winning with the former All-Star on the sidelines is a twist to the team’s own sense of the relationship. According to the Athletic’s Shams Charania, Chicago has been poking around the league to get a sense of LaVine’s value and check the temperature on any potential suitors. It is still early, after all, and this process may take a few more weeks.

“It’s a gradually developing trade market this year.” a source told Charania.

However, early, a few possible landing spots for LaVine have emerged. Charania reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers have two teams to monitor here. Both clubs have real title aspirations, and adding LaVine’s explosive scoring punch may be a way for either to up the ante with the postseason on the horizon.

Neither team is in any rush to make anything happen, however. Likewise, their level of interest in LaVine is unclear. Rather, Charania noted both clubs are “operating from positions of patience and due diligence.”

Chicago will likely be one of the more widely discussed teams as February’s trade deadline comes into focus. While the headline may be LaVine’s potential departure, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan could also become names to watch.

