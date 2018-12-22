Report: Le'Veon Bell 'has his eyes on' the Colts in free agency

Le’Veon Bell could help make a decent offense great in Indianapolis. (AP Photo)

Everything LeVeon Bell has done in the last year has been leading up to one moment: the day he hits free agency as the likely top running back on the market.

Apparently, one of the teams Bell has in mind for that day is the Indianapolis Colts.

Le’Veon Bell likes the look of the Colts

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Bell has the Colts at the “top of his list” as far as potential free agent destinations go, though the 26-year-old reportedly hasn’t ruled out any team at this stage.

From SNY:

“He has his eyes on the Colts, no doubt about that,” the source said. “He sees Luck and that offense and all that cap room and they’re much closer than the Jets. He wants to go someplace he can win right away.”

Why Le’Veon Bell would want to join the Colts?

As Vacchiano’s source notes, Bell has three very big reasons to covet a contract with the Colts. He would have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league with Andrew Luck, he would be joining an already strong offense that currently ranks eighth in total offense this season and the team has plenty of salary cap space to not only take on his contract, but other significant free agents.

The Colts currently have over $120 million in cap space on the books for next season, according to Spotrac, with most of their core already locked down. The team has Luck, plenty of talent all over the offense and a head coach that looks like a keeper in Frank Reich.

That makes an upstart 8-6 team this year look all the more dangerous for next season, especially with a talent like Bell. Then again, the Colts already have a fairly dynamic, and much cheaper, option at running back in Marlon Mack and might decide to use their gigantic amount of space on positions with less fungible than running back.

Where else could Le’Veon Bell end up in free agency?

If the Colts do decide that Bell isn’t worth the salary he figures to command, there should still be plenty of possibilities for Bell. As Vacchiano notes, the New York Jets also have a boatload of cap space and no talent even close to Bell on their running back depth chart.

The Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens are other teams listed among the betting favorites for Bell. Each of those team represent varying degrees of intrigue, but no matter where Bell ends up, all eyes will be on him as he takes the field in Week 1 next year.

