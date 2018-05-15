Report: Legal sports gambling to begin in New Jersey soon

Well, that didn’t take long.

Barely 24 hours after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law blocking nationwide sports gambling, a New Jersey track appears ready to roll to take the nation’s first single-sport bets outside Nevada.

Monmouth Park is targeting Monday, May 28 — Memorial Day — as the day to open the William Hill Sports Book and begin accepting wagers on any and all sports offered at Nevada casinos … like, for instance, the NBA Finals.

New Jersey was the plaintiff in the original Supreme Court case, and, like many other states, has been preparing for this day for some time. State lawmakers need to devise a framework for sports gambling, but Monmouth officials noted that they have received no indication that they will need to delay the rollout of their sports book.

While the Monmouth Park sports book will service only a small fraction of the state’s gamblers, to say nothing of gamblers across the country, it will serve as a fascinating case study in how to get a sports book up and running, navigating the thicket of state regulations while working within the strict framework of government-sanctioned gambling. If Monmouth Park’s sports book debut runs smoothly, expect other tracks and casinos to follow suit in rapid fashion. Nothing greases the wheels of politics quite like money.

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Dan Wetzel: Supreme Court ruling eases NFL’s Kaepernick problem

• Broncos player thankful to be alive after stolen car crashed into his Jeep

• Taekwondo master is helping Patriots with pass rushing

• Sixers reportedly interested in signing LeBron James, trading for Kawhi Leonard

