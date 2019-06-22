Report: Leafs, Kapanen 'more or less' have extension done

Kapanen had a breakout year for the Leafs in 2018-19. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Minutes after shipping forward Patrick Marleau to the Carolina Hurricanes, news broke that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Kasperi Kapanen are reportedly close to an agreement on a contract extension.

The deal will be for three years with an average annual value over $3 million, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

TOR, more or less, has an agreement in place with Kasperi Kapanen on an extension. Not expected to be formalized until TOR cap (Marner) situation clarified. It will be a 3 year deal with an AAV in the $3.2M to $3.4M range. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 22, 2019

Kapanen, 22, enjoyed a breakout season with the Maple Leafs in 2018-19, scoring 20 goals and adding 24 assists in 78 games. The speedy winger developed strong chemistry with star Auston Matthews, and was also a key member of Toronto’s penalty kill.

With the Maple Leafs still needing to lock up restricted free agent Mitch Marner this summer, McKenzie reports Kapanen’s deal likely won’t be formalized until that situation plays out.

