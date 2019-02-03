Report: Lakers Veterans Have Heated Exchange With Luke Walton After Loss to Warriors

Several players on the Los Angeles Lakers got into a heated argument with head coach Luke Walton after the team lost 115–101 to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Stadium reports that veteran players specifically forward Michael Beasley, were seen yelling at Walton. The incident did get physical in any way.

Walton reportedly questioned the players about their selfish play. The Lakers led by 10 points halfway through the third quarter before the defending championship turned it on, outscoring the Lakers by 12 in the fourth quarter.

"Everything we talk about, everything we work on, we have to even do that much better," Walton said after the game. "The ball movement, it's natural when guys, if the other team is on a run or they step up their defense, to try to go 1-on-1. But that just makes the other team's defense better. So we got to continue to be aggressive, attack but also to create for others."

Los Angeles again played without forward LeBron James, who is still nursing a groin injury, even though he played in Thursday night's victory against the Clippers.

According to ESPN.com, Beasley and center JaVale McGee took exception to Walton's comment about selfish play, while expressing frustration about Walton's player rotations this season.

Los Angeles, who has been at the center of trade rumors involving Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, sits at 27–26 and head on a crucial four-game Eastern swing before the All-Star break.