Report: Lakers have 'strong interest' in Nets free agent D'Angelo Russell

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in bringing free agent guard D’Angelo Russell back to L.A., according to Arye Abraham.

A source within the Lakers organization not authorized to speak publicly has confirmed to me that the Lakers have strong interest in free agent guard D’Angelo Russell. I’m told the Lakers FO plan to have a face to face meeting with Russell at the beginning of free agency. — Arye Abraham (@arye_abraham) June 21, 2019

The thought of a possible reunion between Russell and the team that selected him No. 2 overall in the 2015 NBA draft seemed unlikely. After all, it’s been just two years since the Lakers alienated him after the 23-year-old exposed former teammate Nick Young’s infidelities to then-fiancee, rapper Iggy Azalea. Following Russell’s exit, former president of operations Magic Johnson even went as far to say that Los Angeles needed a “leader” who could “make the other players better.”

With Johnson out of the picture and former New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis officially a Laker, things could certainly get interesting. From social media alone, it appears Davis is curious of Russell’s whereabouts. The former Kentucky Wildcat recently followed him on Instagram.

Anthony Davis just followed DLO on instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/XjnJjdlLrm — Ball Realm (@TheBallRealm) June 21, 2019

While social media actions aren’t the deciding factor regarding whether former rivals will eventually become teammates, it does contribute to an exciting free agency period for the league.

Following his exit from Los Angeles, Russell joined the Brooklyn Nets and received his first All-Star selection this past season. The Lakers have just under $24 million in cap space.

Could a reunion between the Lakers and D'Angelo Russell be in the works this free agency period? (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

