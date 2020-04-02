Report: LaMelo Ball, manager, buy Aussie basketball team he played for

LaMelo Ball is 18 years old and hasn’t yet been drafted into the NBA.

But he’s already the owner of a professional sports team.

That’s according to ESPN, which reported on Thursday that Ball bought the Illawarra Hawks of Australia’s National Basketball League along with his manager Jermaine Jackson.

“We own the team,” Jackson told ESPN. "It's a done deal.”

Ball played for Hawks last season

Ball played for the Hawks last year as he opted against playing college basketball in preparation for the NBA. Ball is expected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming NBA draft and a contender for the No. 1 spot.

LaMelo Ball will be the owner of a professional basketball team before he joins the NBA as a player. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

It’s not clear what percentage of the team Ball bought or what the selling price was.

Financial troubles for Hawks

The Hawks were in dire financial straights under the previous ownership of Simon Stratford and had recently furloughed staff and coaches as the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the toll.

The small-market Hawks were one of the original NBL franchises founded in 1979. Ball’s presence on the team last year increased their international imprint, but didn’t translate to a significant draw for local fans or revenue, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The NBL released a statement on Tuesday addressing the financial viability of the Hawks.

“We are in ongoing discussions with the owners of the Hawks and the Australian Basketball Players’ Association (ABPA) and working together with them in what are challenging times for all sport and business right now,” the statement read.

It appears that Ball and Jackson provided the answer the Hawks needed.

“Melo loves the Illawarra fans,” Jackson told ESPN. “He loves that community. They opened their arms to him. They made us feel like we are at home. When we started hearing about the issues they were going through, we talked about it and decided, ‘Let's own the team.’”

Ball, a 6-8 point guard, averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 37 percent from the field in 12 games with the Hawks last season.

