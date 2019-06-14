Report: Kyrie Irving 'prepared to sign' with Nets after agent switch

On Wednesday, news broke that Kyrie Irving parted ways with longtime agent Jeff Wechsler in anticipation of signing with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports.

That, of course, led to speculation that Irving, who is reportedly opting out of the final year of his deal with the Boston Celtics, intends to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

Jay-Z was a part owner of the Nets before starting his sports agency and is a Brooklyn icon.

Report: Irving ‘prepared to sign with Brooklyn Nets’

A Thursday story from the Boston Herald elevated the Irving-to-Brooklyn talk from mere speculation to an actual report.

According to Celtics beat writer Steve Bulpett, Irving “is prepared to sign with the Brooklyn Nets when he becomes a free agent next month.”

Bulpett cited a source with ties to Roc Nation and a separate league source confirming that Irving wants to be in Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving has been known to change his mind, but more signals are pointing to the point guard joining the Nets in free agency. (Getty)

Irving’s been known to change his mind

Of course predicting what Irving does and even taking his word on what he says he plans to do is perilous territory. When Irving was winning a championship with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers nobody expected him to demand a trade out of town.

Since arriving in Boston, he’s teased Celtics fans about staying long-term and even promised to sign a long-term contract at a fan event.

“If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here next summer,” Irving said last Oct. 4.

A lot has changed since Oct. 4. And there’s certainly a significant portion of the Celtics fanbase that’s not interested in having him back.

Regardless, it speaks to Irving’s mercurial nature.

All signs point to Brooklyn

Taking what he reportedly wants to do on June 13 as fact when he can’t start negotiating until the start of free agency on June 30 is a risky venture.

But the dots are connecting to create a convincing picture that Irving will end up in Brooklyn.

We’ll wait to speculate on how that would work in a backcourt that already features pending restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell when and if it happens.

