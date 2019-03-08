Report: Kyler Murray to give height doubters another measurement at pro day, will also work out

Kyler Murray skipped much of the NFL scouting combine festivities, opting to sit out the workout portions while subjecting himself to measurements and interviews.

Scouts attending his pro day will get to see Murray run and throw passes while getting a second shot at his measurables, according to NFL Network.

The Heisman Trophy winner will run the 40-yard dash and complete a standard passing drill in addition to weighing in and having his height measured again, Ian Rapoport reports.

So about his height?

While Murray was expected by many to complete the athletic workouts during his pro day, its the fact that he’s putting his height under scrutiny again that’s noteworthy here.

Perhaps like no quarterback prospect prior, Murray’s size has been the subject of intense scrutiny.

What will Kyler Murray's critics say if he measures in again at 5-10 on his pro day? (Getty)

Murray’s combine measurement didn’t quell critics

When he was measured at 5-10 and 1/8th and 207 pounds at the combine, it was seen as a victory for Murray.

Murray is largely considered the smallest quarterback prospect to ever be considered a top pick, and those measurements put him in the range of Russell Wilson, a quarterback who has proven his relatively small stature isn’t a hindrance to his NFL success.

Some still skeptical of Murray’s height

But some didn’t believe the measurement. Oklahoma listed him at 5-10, but some in the media like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith speculated he was shorter than 5-9.

One scout who refused to put his name on it told NBC Sports’ Dan Patrick that he believed that Murray’s height was “inflated” at the combine and that if he declined to be measured at his pro day, then “it would be telling.”

Well, anonymous scout — this one appears to be for you.

If the combine measurement isn’t good enough, this scout and every other will get a second look at Murray’s measurements and have every chance to analyze if he’s wearing some sort of prosthetic height-enhancing device while doing so.

