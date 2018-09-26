Report: Kyle Lowry dodged Raptors calls and texts in the offseason

Kyle Lowry may have avoided having conversations with the Raptors in the offseason. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Kawhi Leonard might have given the indication that everything is fine with the Toronto Raptors during his first news conference with the team, but one of his teammates might disagree.

Kyle Lowry reportedly avoided calls and texts from the team during the offseason, according to TSN.

“Per league sources, Lowry had also been dodging calls and texts from team officials, including president Masai Ujiri and new head coach Nick Nurse, who Lowry said he only spoke with briefly right after Nurse was promoted in June.”

Some have speculated that Lowry avoided the team following the trade of DeMar DeRozan. Lowry and DeRozan were extremely close. Lowry even called DeRozan his “best friend” in July, though he would not answer questions about the trade.

Lowry did not address avoiding calls from the team, though he attempted to downplay his frustration over the DeRozan trade, pointing out that he avoids speaking to the media during the offseason.

Neither player hinted at any drama during Raptors media day Monday. In fact, Lowry and Leonard seemed to be on the same page, according to TSN.

Whether that will carry on to the court remains to be seen. The Raptors enter the season looking to build on last year’s success. After finishing first in the Eastern Conference, the team was swept in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

