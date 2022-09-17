Report: Kurt Warner's son will start as Temple QB for first time vs. Rutgers

E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, will make his first start as quarterback for Temple on Saturday when they take on Rutgers, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner, son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, against Rutgers today. Warner shined in his debut against Lafayette, completing 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards. https://t.co/0y2sQoj0ZG — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 17, 2022

The young Warner is a true freshman. He's replacing D'Wan Mathis, who won the starting job several weeks ago after making seven starts in 2021 as a redshirt freshman transfer from Georgia. He's made two starts this year and has struggled in both. He's 14-for-29 with 125 yards on the season, and fumbled the ball twice in the first quarter against Lafayette last week.

That's when head coach Sean Drayton decided to replace Mathis with Warner, and the decision paid off. Warner went 14-for-19 with 173 yards and two touchdowns over three quarters of play, leading Temple to a 30-14 win over Lafayette after being tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

TOUCHDOWN OWLS! @elijah13warner to @ianstewart219. Owls lead 14 - 7 with 2:40 left in the half. pic.twitter.com/5ter5x1OWn — Temple Football (@Temple_FB) September 10, 2022

EJ Warner, son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, is a true freshman and will start for Temple🦉

pic.twitter.com/DRw3qdeUam — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 17, 2022

“The way he handled the pressure ... he didn’t flinch,” Drayton said on Monday via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He went out there and executed the offense, didn’t try to step outside himself, went out there and put the ball where it needed to be.”

While comparisons to his father Kurt Warner and the inspirational story about his journey to the NFL are unavoidable (there's even a movie about his life story now), Drayton isn't thinking about the elder Warner. All he knows is he saw something special when E.J. was on the field, especially when he was able to stay calm and take hits from the Lafayette defense while still completing accurate passes.

“He was the guy who took those hits, and those are normally the signs of a good quarterback,” Drayton said via the Inquirer, “a guy who can sit there and keep his eyes down the field, trust the protection is going to be OK and take those hits, get back up and deliver it again. And that’s what we saw out of E.J. That’s exciting.”