Klay Thompson has hamstring strain, questionable for Game 3

An MRI confirmed that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a mild left hamstring strain during Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

He is listed as questionable for Game 3.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thompson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Golden State win over the Toronto Raptors when he landed awkwardly after kicking out his leg trying to draw a foul on a jump shot.

He tested his leg in the tunnel after suffering the injury before ultimately being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Thompson joins list of injured Warriors

Thompson was critical to Golden State’s win Sunday, scoring the Warriors’ first nine points en route to a team-high 25. His absence Wednesday would be a big blow to an already shorthanded Golden State team down Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney.

Klay Thompson is reportedly "likely questionable" for Game 3 after an MRI confirmed that he suffered a hamstring strain. (Getty)

Looney likely done for series

Durant’s status is unclear after his missed seven straight playoff games with a calf strain suffered in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. The team confirmed that Looney suffered a fractured collarbone in Game 2. He is likely done for the series.

In addition to being one of Golden State’s top shooters and scoring threats, Thompson is an elite perimeter defender looked upon to slow Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.

More from Yahoo Sports: