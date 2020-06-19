Report: Klay Thompson doing 'high-octane' workouts on medically cleared knee

The Golden State Warriors are a long way out from playing meaningful basketball.

But fans got some good news on Friday. The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reports that Klay Thompson has been cleared by doctors for workouts on his injured left knee. In fact, he’s been cleared for a couple of weeks and completed a “high-octane” workout session on Thursday, according to the report.

Could he play in an NBA game today? No, according to the report. But not because his knee’s not up for it. He’s just not in game shape.

It the NBA season was going on right now and the world not operating under COVID-19 restrictions, Thompson would be ramping up for full 5-on-5 workouts with his Warriors teammates.

Of course the NBA isn’t in season — at the moment, at least — and players aren’t permitted to scrimmage due to coronavirus guidelines. So Warriors fans will have to settle for the solace that sounds like Thompson’s knee has completely recovered from the devastating injury suffered in last summer’s Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Thompson suffered a left ACL tear when he landed awkwardly after a dunk attempt in the decisive Game 6 of the Finals. It marked a cruel ending to the series for Golden State that also saw two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant suffer an Achilles tear before ultimately bolting for the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason.

Since then, the Warriors have seen Stephen Curry suffer a broken hand while opening their new San Francisco arena with the worst record in the NBA. All before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the season down.

The Warriors weren’t good enough to get invited to the NBA’s bubble league in Disney World. But Friday’s news presents a glimmer of hope for a fanbase that’s suffered a shocking fall from the top of the basketball world in the last year.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Warriors will start a healthy Curry and Thompson the next time they take the floor. That’s a lot better than most NBA franchises can claim.

