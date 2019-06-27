Klay Thompson and his crutches got a hug from LeBron on the set of 'Space Jam 2,' per report

The injury Klay Thompson sustained during Game 6 of the NBA Finals may prevent him from playing during the 2019-2020 season, but a video from TMZ shows that it didn’t stop him from appearing on the set of “Space Jam 2,” starring (and produced by) LeBron James.

The video shows Thompson hobbling around on a pair of crutches and getting a hug from James on what TMZ says is the set of the forthcoming sequel.

Klay Thompson is nursing an injury, but his crutches didn't stop him from visiting the set of "Space Jam 2." (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The video also shows a little basketball, and TMZ says the scene being filmed was taking place at the All-Star Game. Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard were both on set, and possibly Draymond Green as well.

We’re not sure what Thompson did on set (besides hug LeBron). Could the injury be worked into the movie? Or perhaps they might give him some computer animated legs? Maybe we’ll see an entirely animated Klay Thompson, who becomes accepted by the Looney Tunes gang and goes on wacky capers with them. That might be too much Klay for the LeBron-centric “Space Jam 2,” but it definitely has potential as a kids show. Get on it, Hollywood.

