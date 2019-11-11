Report: Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton to miss 3-to-4 weeks with thigh contusion

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss three to four weeks with a left thigh contusion, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

Charania reports that there is “no serious damage.” It’s not clear when Middleton suffered the injury.

Blow to Milwaukee’s offense

Middleton is Milwaukee’s second-leading scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. A career 38.8 percent 3-point shooter, Middleton is coming off his first All-Star appearance last season.

Khris Middleton is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks with a thigh contusion. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Bucks — expected to compete for the Eastern Conference title — are off to a 7-3 start. Losing Middleton for an extended period would require an adjustment with the team’s offense built around spacing provided by shooters like Middleton to allow Antetokounmpo to operate in the interior.

Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and Kyle Korver could be asked to carry a heavier offensive load in Middleton’s absence.

