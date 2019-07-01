Report: Kevon Looney returning to Warriors with $15M deal

Free agent center Kevon Looney is returning to the Golden State Warriors on a three-year, $15 million deal, The Athletic reports.

Sources: Free agent Kevon Looney has agreed to a three-year, $15M deal to return to Golden State. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

Looney started at center in 24 of the 80 regular-season games he played for Golden State last season, where he averaged 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Looney fills need for Warriors

He also saw significant run in the playoffs after DeMarcus Cousins suffered a quad injury in the first round, averaging 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game as Golden State advanced to the NBA Finals before losing to the Toronto Raptors.

Kevon Looney will reportedly return to the Golden State Warriors. (Getty)

With Cousins leaving in free agency, re-signing Looney fills a need in the post for Golden State, which will have a revamped roster next season after losing Kevin Durant and gaining D’Angelo Russell in the offseason.

